Lake County to reopen immunization scheduling system at 11 a.m. today

Lake County will resume administering immunizations for the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 21. The Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) is providing the vaccines for the county’s distribution, to be administered in accordance with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priority population which includes long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

The scheduling application available at https://scheduling.lakecountyfl.gov will begin accepting appointments today at 11 a.m. Upon successfully scheduling an appointment, users will be redirected to a confirmation page. The confirmation information will also be sent to the email address provided and will need to be presented at the immunization site.

Text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 to receive the latest emergency updates regarding COVID-19 and Lake County immunization site information. DOH-Lake will continue first-come, first-served immunization.