Noise complaint leads to arrest of Lady Lake man on drug charges

A Lady Lake man was arrested early Sunday morning by Eustis police officers who were investigating a noise complaint.

The Eustis Police Department had received complaints of numerous cars driving in and out of a property located at 122 Azalea St. in Eustis at all times of the day. The Eustis police had been called to the residence several times due to physical disturbances.

Upon arriving at the residence, the officers observed a 2008 Hyundai which attempted to back out of a driveway several times, according to the arrest report. The investigating officer approached the car and requested that the driver wait so he could speak to him as part of his investigation of the noise complaint .

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Trenton Elliot Tharp of Deltona, appeared to be under the influence of some kind of narcotic as his speech was slow and slurred, the report said.

The officer asked Tharp if he had any medical problems and Tharp said he had no medical conditions. Tharp then volunteered his driver’s license which has been suspended since 2018.

The officer asked Tharp if he could search his car.

“I’d rather you not,” Tharp told the officer.

The reporting officer’s backup included an officer with a K-9 partner, Mya. The dog performed an open air sniff of the vehicle and alerted on the passenger side door.

The officer asked the passenger, 35-year-old Harold Levern Alford of Lady Lake, to exit the vehicle. Alford also appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. Upon the search of the vehicle the officer located a purple and black bag underneath the passenger seat. The bag contained multiple needles and a small plastic bag containing a crystallized substance. One needle contained a dark-colored liquid which field tested positive as methamphetamine. The officer also found two containers of Narcan in the glove compartment.

Alford has a long history of arrests, including being taken into custody in 2016.

Both Tharp and Alford were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and attempted manufacture of methamphetamine.

Tharp was booked at the Lake County Jail on $20,000 bond. Alford was booked on $18,000 bond.