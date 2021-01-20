Wednesday, January 20, 2021
43.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Robert D. Bauman

Staff Report

Robert (Bob) D. Bauman of The Villages, Fl. passed away peacefully on Friday, January 15, 2021. He was 83 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Merkel) and Henry.  He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jeannine (Bauman), children Sharon Mavis (Dean), Brenda Carnahan, Robert L. (Bridget) and grandchildren Quinn Carnahan (Kristen), Kara Carnahan, Court Carnahan (Idolyn), Deanna Mavis, Alexander Mavis (Aileen), Morgan Mavis, Hanna Bauman and Robert M. Bauman.

Bob was a graduate of Aquinas Institute and St. John Fisher College. Bob also served in the Army. He started his career with IBM and spent many years as a systems analyst for Bauman Enterprise. He belonged to many business organizations; he facilitated for spirituality groups and volunteered for many arts, political, church, social, and community organizations.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aquinas Institute in Rochester, NY.

Related Articles

Obituaries

James R. Castin

Jim Castin enjoyed playing golf, boating, going to the beaches, and cruising to many destinations.
Read more
Obituaries

Peter J. Zerga

Pete Zerga enjoyed puzzling, golfing, woodworking, making stain-glassed creations, listening to music (Abba and old-time country) and taking meticulous care of his lawn.
Read more
Obituaries

Jerry W. Leonard

Jerry Leonard loved living in The Villages, with his Atmore Family, playing golf almost daily and dancing in the squares.
Read more
Obituaries

Neil Richert

Neil Richert moved to The Villages in 2000. He enjoyed golf, traveling, fishing, and many other outdoor activities.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert Graves

Music was always a part of Bob Graves' life, as he played trombone in a college dance band, “The Dreamtimers”; Army band and dance band in Ft Riley, Kansas; Adult Band in Munster, IN, Joliet Jazz Band, and Concert Bands in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

William Maurice Banta

In The Villages, Bill Banta participated in softball, golf and bowling. He achieved two 300 games, each bowled at Spanish Springs, and one hole in one.
Read more
Obituaries

Mary Holsaple

Mary Holsaple was a kind and very friendly woman with a nice sense of humor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,427FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
43.2 ° F
49 °
35.6 °
100 %
1.2mph
1 %
Wed
69 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
71 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment