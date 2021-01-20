Robert D. Bauman

Robert (Bob) D. Bauman of The Villages, Fl. passed away peacefully on Friday, January 15, 2021. He was 83 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Merkel) and Henry. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jeannine (Bauman), children Sharon Mavis (Dean), Brenda Carnahan, Robert L. (Bridget) and grandchildren Quinn Carnahan (Kristen), Kara Carnahan, Court Carnahan (Idolyn), Deanna Mavis, Alexander Mavis (Aileen), Morgan Mavis, Hanna Bauman and Robert M. Bauman.

Bob was a graduate of Aquinas Institute and St. John Fisher College. Bob also served in the Army. He started his career with IBM and spent many years as a systems analyst for Bauman Enterprise. He belonged to many business organizations; he facilitated for spirituality groups and volunteered for many arts, political, church, social, and community organizations.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aquinas Institute in Rochester, NY.