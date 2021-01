Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for bandits who stole a vehicle in The Villages.

The gray Hyundai Sonata bearing Florida tag NVAZ65, was taken between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 from a residence on Jackson Street in the Richmond Villas. It was last seen on Jan. 2 at 8:51 p.m. traveling west on State Road 44 near County Road 470 toward Citrus County.

Anyone with information pertaining to the vehicle theft is asked to contact Detective J. Binegar at (352) 793-2621 and reference case #5779.