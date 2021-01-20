Suspect arrested with methamphetamine in ‘high crime area’ of Wildwood

A suspect was arrested with methamphetamine in a “high crime area” of Wildwood.

Freddie Lee Labon, 59, of Wildwood was among a group of men standing in front of a vacant duplex near the intersection of Pitt Street and Terry Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The police department has had several complaints of people breaking into the duplex and staying there without authorization. Labon said he was there to see “a friend.”

The Georgia native was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.