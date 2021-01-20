Suspected thief nabbed with nearly $700 worth of male fragrances and clothes

A suspected thief was nabbed with nearly $700 worth of male fragrances and clothes at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.

James Brokenborough, 56, of Apopka, was apprehended shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday as he was walking toward an SUV in the parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The police had been notified by the store’s loss prevention officer about a theft in progress.

Brokenborough admitted he had stolen male fragrance and clothing items which were valued at $670.98. The loss prevention officer said Brokenborough had leaned over a counter to take the fragrances.

Brokenborough, who has previously been convicted of theft, was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft. The Orlando native was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.