Villager at wheel of sedan hits and kills man pushing bicycle

A Villager at the wheel of a sedan hit and killed a Lady Lake man pushing a bicycle early Wednesday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Marion County.

The 64-year-old Villager had been traveling north in the left lane of U.S. Hwy. 441 near SE 156th St. north of State Road 42 at 6:15 a.m. when her vehicle hit the 38-year-old man who had been pushing the bicycle in the northbound inside lane of U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver did not see the man pushing the bicycle.

“It was dark and the area was unlit,” the investigator wrote in the accident report.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, died of injuries suffered when he was hit by the automobile.

The name of the driver and the man who was killed were not made available due to a policy change last year by FHP.