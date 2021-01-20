Villagers who sheltered dog during hurricane made him part of their family

Villager Susan Ridgeway is a volunteer at Your Humane Society of Sumter County.

Early in September 2019 the humane society asked volunteers to foster some of the animals over the weekend in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

“I was assigned to foster Trapper. We picked him up and before we even reached home my husband asked what we would have to do to adopt him,” she said.

Trapper was less than one year old at the time they welcomed him into their home.

“He is a little love bug – but full of puppy energy – and a valued member of our family,” Ridgeway said.

Trapper helped heal the pain after the couple lost their 17-year-old dog in April 2019.

