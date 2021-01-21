Beverly Ann Chartier, 84, of Lenox, Mass. (formerly of Pittsfield), and Lady Lake, Florida, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at Berkshire Medical Center, succumbing to the COVID-19 virus.

Born in Pittsfield on June 25, 1936, daughter of William and Grace Ames Boos, Bev was a 1954 graduate of Pittsfield High School.

At the age of 17, Bev went to work for General Electric Company where she was employed as a Field Engineering Representative in its Aero Space Division. She retired from G.E. at the age of 55.

From 1979 to 1996, Bev was a member of the Pittsfield Parade Committee. Beverly was responsible for making the Fourth of July parade a world-wide televised event.

She took her experience and enthusiasm to Florida and served for many years on the Holiday Parade Committee in The Villages. In her spare time, Bev enjoyed making wearable art.

Her husband of 47 years, Dr. Charles R. Chartier, whom she married November 20, 1970, died on April 9, 2018 in Lady Lake, Florida.

Mrs. Chartier is survived by a nephew, Ray W. Pulver, Jr., of San Jose, Calif., and a niece, Carol (husband Patrick) Wilson of Pittsfield; and her sister-in-law, Bertha “Bert” Boos of Richmond with whom she resided.

She is also survived by her husband’s daughters, Pam (Tom) Szpila, Debbie (Jerry Durham) Cochran, and Aimee (Rick) Gregory; her late husband’s grandchildren, Tammy, Kellie, Shaun, Christopher, Jessica, Heather, Brian, Tyler, Evan, and Aaron; and ten great grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, she was pre-deceased by her brother, William Boos, as well as her husband’s brother, Leo Chartier, his son, Steven Chartier, and his granddaughter, Samantha Gregory.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Pittsfield Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.