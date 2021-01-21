Beverly Smedstad Turner, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 11th, 2021. Beverly was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts February 1, 1926 to the late Bennie and Adele Smedstad. She was predeceased by her husband, John Turner, son, Scott Turner and siblings, Joy Spooner and Cliff Smedstad. Beverly graduated from New Bedford High School and attended Kinyon Business College, then started a career in telecommunications. She was married to John Turner on January 22, 1949 and was blessed with 50 years of marriage.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Sherry Nichols and husband Ronald of The Villages, her two grandchildren, Dayle Sidwa Fabrizio and husband George of Ruskin, FL , Dana Sidwa Cooper of Anchorage, AK, step-granddaughter, Lori Nichols of Little Egg Harbor Twp, NJ, and the “apple of her eye,” great-granddaughter Reilly Quinn Cooper. She is also survived by step-grandsons, Domenic V. Fabrizio, George C. Fabrizio, step-great great grandchildren Georgie and Aubrey Fabrizio, along with several nephews.

Beverly retired as a District Manager from Verizon in New Jersey after 30 years. She was a woman of many interests and talents. It was her love for music that led Beverly and her husband Jack to start an award-winning band called the Thunderers during their time in NJ. She was often found sewing uniforms and color guard flags. Owning several boats and RV’s, she loved boating and traveling.

As an early Villager in the 1980’s, Beverly was active in many clubs; clogging, square dancing, and Red Hats to name a few. She had a passion for golf and became the first resident to ace the 13th hole on Hacienda Hills! She was a founding member of St George Episcopal Church and a choir member for most of those years.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.allfatihscremations.com where arrangements were entrusted for cremation. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. The family has requested remembrances to be made in the form of contributions to Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages. Her infectious smile will be sadly missed!