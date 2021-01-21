Global Medical Response and Social Security numbers

To the Editor:

The governor announces the opening of a facility to provide COVID-19 vaccines in The Villages. Rushing to sign up for the shot you enter the required information on the internet. You are asked for you Social Security number, health insurance member ID number, group number and, other personal information. In a blink of an eye Global Medical Response packs up and leaves. So what steps can the governor take to ensure our sensitive information will be kept secured?

Lee Clarke

Soulliere Villas