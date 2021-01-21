On January 18, 2021, at the age of 74, James Anthony Rogers, peacefully rejoined many loved ones who have preceded him in death. Notably, his mother and father, James and Sarah Coss Rogers, and his in-laws, Ralph and Helen Guglielm. He is survived in death by his loving wife, Rosemary Rogers, and their three sons, James “Jimmy” (Christy) Rogers of Prosper, TX, Mark (Brandy) Rogers of Vestavia Hills, AL, and Jeffrey Rogers of Orlando, FL. He leaves behind a legacy of eight grandchildren; Kylie, Julianna, Bella, Kyle, Jacie, Eason, Rylan, and Emmie Rose.

“Jim” was a highly decorated Staff Sergeant E-6 in the United States Army, 25th Infantry, nicknamed “Tropical Lightning”. He honorably served his country in the Vietnam war. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart, three Bronze Stars, three Army Commendation Medals, an Air Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, a Republic of Vietnam Service Medal, a Combat Infantryman Badge, among many other accomplishments and recognitions. He was also twice nominated for a Silver Star for his bravery.

He graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelors degree in Psychology and went on to have a successful career in business. He and his wife ultimately retired in Central Florida.

Jim’s family was his pride and joy. He married the love of his life at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lowellville, OH. He and Rosemary would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary later this year. He doted on her every chance he got, to whoever would listen. Jim and Rosemary raised three wonderful boys. They vowed on their wedding day to be the “best possible examples” to their children. He was indeed that until his last breath. He spent his life encouraging them to be their very best and imparting his invaluable wisdom upon them. He is the proud “Papa” to eight beautiful grandchildren who he absolutely adored. Jim and Rosemary loved to travel together, whether to visit their children and grandchildren or to see other parts of the world. They cherished time spent together. They closed each day with a lyric from a song they both loved, “I love you. Forever and ever. Amen”.

Jim was loved by so many friends, golfing buddies, softball teammates, Mallory Socialites (of which he served two terms as President), friends at the gym, and many caring neighbors.

His charm and good character will be dearly missed. He was a man of great integrity and conviction. He was a leader and a patriarch. He was a faithful servant of The Lord. His family finds peace in knowing he was welcomed into the Savior’s loving arms and can continue to watch over and protect them until they’re reunited again.

A family celebration of life will be held in his honor later this year.