Thursday, January 21, 2021
74.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Janet Sheehy

Staff Report

Janet Sheehy

THE VILLAGES, FL – Janet Sheehy (nee Lindstrom) age 79, a former resident of Munster, IN and Chicago’s Eastside, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Janet is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Michael Sheehy; wonderful mother to four children: Michael (Lynda) Sheehy, Susan (Randy) Knutson, Kathleen (Michael) Kobs, and Brendan (Mary) Sheehy; eight grandchildren: Quinn, Casey, Benjamin, Nathan, Mac, Charlie, Frankie and Nolan as well as her two sisters: Judy (Terry) Morgan and Lee Stellato and many nieces and nephews.

Janet graduated from Bowen High School in 1959. She worked as a real estate agent for over 20 years for Ennis Realty, The Riley Company and Coldwell Banker. Janet was an avid golfer and a member of Briar Ridge Country Club. She was a member of St. Thomas More Parish in Munster.

Later in the 2021, the family plans to gather for a celebration of Janet’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Janet’s name via the website www.alz.org.

Related Articles

Obituaries

James Anthony Rogers

Jim Rogers was loved by so many friends, golfing buddies, softball teammates, Mallory Socialites (of which he served two terms as President), friends at the gym, and many caring neighbors.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard John Bluhm

Richard Bluhm was an immensely proud Vietnam veteran, who wore a hat everywhere he went to show the love he had for his country.
Read more
Obituaries

Frederick Karl Heinz Hoeck

Fred Hoeck enjoyed Social Clubs in the Villages with his wife, Debra, and they were involved with the Philadelphia, Scandinavian, Deutscher and Mid-Atlantic clubs.
Read more
Obituaries

Frances Fay (Miller) Charette

Fay Charette enjoyed bingo and playing the slots, family trips to Disney and backyard cookouts.
Read more
Obituaries

Martha A. Thornton

Martha Thornton had a great infatuation for Dachshunds and Pelicans, and a passion for dance and the piano. She was a proud Villager and was successful in co-hosting an Army Supergroup reunion in 2019.
Read more
Obituaries

Kenneth Paul Yerk

Ken Yerk was the high school quarterback in Belvidere, Ill. in 1982 and later married LeAnne Yerk, who went on to become a principal at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
Obituaries

Dan Lee Hopwood

Dan Hopwood had a 40-year career as reporter and editor of the Norwalk Reflection, The Western Hills Press, and the late-great Cincinnati Post, all in Ohio.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,433FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
74.7 ° F
76 °
73 °
50 %
2.6mph
1 %
Thu
73 °
Fri
71 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment