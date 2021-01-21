THE VILLAGES, FL – Janet Sheehy (nee Lindstrom) age 79, a former resident of Munster, IN and Chicago’s Eastside, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Janet is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Michael Sheehy; wonderful mother to four children: Michael (Lynda) Sheehy, Susan (Randy) Knutson, Kathleen (Michael) Kobs, and Brendan (Mary) Sheehy; eight grandchildren: Quinn, Casey, Benjamin, Nathan, Mac, Charlie, Frankie and Nolan as well as her two sisters: Judy (Terry) Morgan and Lee Stellato and many nieces and nephews.

Janet graduated from Bowen High School in 1959. She worked as a real estate agent for over 20 years for Ennis Realty, The Riley Company and Coldwell Banker. Janet was an avid golfer and a member of Briar Ridge Country Club. She was a member of St. Thomas More Parish in Munster.

Later in the 2021, the family plans to gather for a celebration of Janet’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Janet’s name via the website www.alz.org.