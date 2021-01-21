Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly punching nurse at hospital

A Lady Lake man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly punching a nurse at UF Health Hospital in Leesburg.

The nurse had been attempting to label a blood sample obtained from 30-year-old Justin Aldrich when he began attempting to make himself vomit, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

The nurse told him to stop putting his fingers down his throat which prompted Aldrich to start swearing and cursing at her. She turned away from Aldrich toward her desk. The Eustis native then hit her on the back of the head. As she turned around she was struck in the face by Aldrich, leaving her with a 1-inch laceration between her nose and left eye.

Aldrich, who has a lengthy arrest record, was taken into custody on a felony charge of battery to a healthcare worker. He was booked a the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.