Thursday, January 21, 2021
61.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly punching nurse at hospital

David Towns

Justin Aldrich

A Lady Lake man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly punching a nurse at UF Health Hospital in Leesburg.

The nurse had been attempting to label a blood sample obtained from 30-year-old Justin Aldrich when he began attempting to make himself vomit, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

The nurse told him to stop putting his fingers down his throat which prompted Aldrich to start swearing and cursing at her. She turned away from Aldrich toward her desk. The Eustis native then hit her on the back of the head. As she turned around she was struck in the face by Aldrich, leaving her with a 1-inch laceration between her nose and left eye.

Aldrich, who has a lengthy arrest record, was taken into custody on a felony charge of battery to a healthcare worker. He was booked a the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Related Articles

Health

24 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida takes aim at ‘vaccine tourism’

On the day when Florida clamped down on COVID-19 “vaccine tourism,” the tri-county area reported 24 more deaths connected to the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
News

Villagers opposed to festivals at town squares during COVID-19 pandemic

A registered nurse in The Villages is one of many residents here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown opposed to reviving festivals at town squares during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Crime

Wife jailed after allegedly attacking husband with gardening scissors in The Villages

A wife was jailed after allegedly attacking her husband with gardening scissors at their home in The Villages.
Read more
News

Lady Lake to turn off tap on residents behind on payments due to COVID-19

The Town of Lady Lake will be turning off the tap on water customers behind on their payments due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy.
Read more
News

Local VA facilities have reportedly depleted supplies of COVID-19 vaccine

The Gainesville VA Hospital and the VA Outpatient Clinic in The Villages have used up their first-dose supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine. They are currently awaiting their next allocations.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after chased down by witness fearful of her reckless driving

A woman was arrested after she was chased down by a witness fearful of her reckless driving.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police nab DUI suspect who refuses to provide breath sample

Wildwood police nabbed a drunk driving suspect who refused to a provide a breath sample.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,433FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61.3 ° F
62.6 °
60 °
67 %
1.6mph
1 %
Fri
71 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
69 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment