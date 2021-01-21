Local VA facilities have reportedly depleted supplies of COVID-19 vaccine

The Gainesville VA Hospital and the VA Outpatient Clinic in The Villages have used up their first-dose supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine. They are currently awaiting their next allocations.

Veterans with established scheduled appointments for their first or second vaccine dose should keep their established appointment and receive the vaccine at their scheduled locations. Drive-through/walk up clinics that did not require an appointment in Gainesville have been suspended until further notice.

As additional vaccine supplies are received, the VA will contact eligible veterans directly to determine their interest to receive the vaccine and schedule them for future appointments as doses become available. In addition, details related to drive-through clinics that did not require an appointment will be provided as they become available.

Villager Nancy Atkinson said she and her husband had been lucky enough to get vaccinated at the VA Clinic in The Villages.

“It was well organized and the staff couldn’t have been nicer. Thank you to all the VA staff!” she said.