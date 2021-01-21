The truth about the election

To the Editor:

Let me begin by stating that I am a registered Independent, a veteran, a retired teacher and a 20-year Villages resident. Anyone of those “identities” has been shocked by those who still believe the election was stolen from Trump. A recent writer merely repeated all of Trump’s lies as “proof” of “the steal.”

Despite photos, electors’ testimony, state attorneys generals’ comments, and detailed reporting, the continuation of whining by Trump and his supporters is astounding and demonstrative of lack of intellect and logic! What do they hope to gain? He will never be back and it is time to invest serious, intellectual, common- sense thinking to what can be done to return America to the country that the founders and all the presidents (save for two Republicans – resigned and impeached twice) dreamed it could be.

George DelMonte

Village of Belle Aire