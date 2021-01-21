Thursday, January 21, 2021
Villager was at low point after loss of husband but along came Goldie

Staff Report

Jo Magram of the Village of Sunset Point and her husband of 44 years retired in 2010 to The Villages. He died of cancer in 2014.

It was a difficult time, but the burden was lightened when she found Goldie.

“Needless to say I was in a state of denial and depression and immediately rescued this bundle of fur. He in turn rescued me in so many ways with love, amusement, perpetual company and especially a reason to come home to a sad and empty home,” she said.

Goldie

Six years later their bond is stronger than ever.

“I will never forget this gift given to me at my lowest time in life. I have always encouraged people to seek to rescue an animal needing a home, for there is such a need,” she added.

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo. 

