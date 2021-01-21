Thursday, January 21, 2021
Crime

Wife jailed after allegedly attacking husband with gardening scissors in The Villages

Meta Minton

A wife was jailed after allegedly attacking her husband with gardening scissors at their home in The Villages.

The 73-year-old Village of Charlotte resident went Wednesday afternoon to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages to report a pair of attacks by his wife, 47-year-old Julienne Jean Dorman.

The man said he was laying in bed in a separate bedroom of their home on Jan. 14 when he and Dorman were arguing about a missing necklace, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. He said she was armed with a pair of red-handled gardening scissors when she jumped on top of him. He said she tried to stab him in the face with the gardening scissors. He used his right hand to deflect the attack. Dorman allegedly threatened to kill him and she did not care if she went to prison. While he was trying to take the gardening scissors away from his wife, she bit his hand. The gardening scissors made contact with his right ear lobe and broke the skin causing his ear to bleed.

The victim informed me, at that point, he truly believed (Dorman) was trying to kill him,” the deputy wrote in the report.

The next morning, Dorman, a native of Haiti who stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, took a 10-pound push-up/pull-up bar from a bedroom closet and prepared to strike him with it. He turned to shield his face and was struck in the back.

Dorman’s husband said he feared retaliation from his wife if he reported the altercations to law enforcement.

She was arrested on felony charges of battery and assault on a person over the age of 65. She was booked on $30,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

