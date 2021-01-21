Wildwood police nab DUI suspect who refuses to provide breath sample

Wildwood police nabbed a drunk driving suspect who refused to a provide a breath sample.

Daniel Bryan Canada, 37, of Tavares was driving a blue Hyundai Accent shortly before midnight Wednesday on Main Street at Pennsylvania Street when he was pulled over for having a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Canada got out of the car and went back to examine the taglight while he was talking on the phone. He appeared to be intoxicated, was slurring his words and his eyes were bloodshot. He refused to participate in field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a written warning for having a non-functioning taglight. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.