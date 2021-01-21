Woman arrested after chased down by witness fearful of her reckless driving

A woman was arrested after she was chased down by a witness fearful of her reckless driving.

The witness called 911 at about noon Tuesday after following a black 2016 Honda Civic to County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The witness who reported the reckless driving had been following the Honda Civic and providing updates to the dispatch center.

A deputy accompanied by a trainee spotted the vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stacy Ann Booth of Fruitland Park, who appeared to be falling asleep. Her head tilted back “for several moments and then snapped up quickly.” Her vehicle then rolled into a U-Haul trailer directly in front of her, causing minor damage.

Booth’s vehicle was relocated to a nearby parking lot. She was “sleepy and lethargic” and failed field sobriety exercises, at one point “spinning around like a ballerina,” the report said.

An inventory of her vehicle turned up a clutch purse that contained a folded $1 bill that contained a powdery white substance later determined to be cocaine. Deputies also found a straw which also had a white powdery residue.

Booth, who was arrested in 2018 in the alleged theft of a bra at Beall’s, provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content. She also provided a urine sample.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $8,000 bond.