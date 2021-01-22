Ann Harding, age 81, died very suddenly on Sunday January 17th, 2021, at The Villages Regional Hospital.

She is survived by her daughter Kathi Russell and spouse Dennis, her son Tom Harding and his spouse Laura. She has two grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Kelsey and Jason and their respective children, Kinsley and Carter, Tegan, Chase and Bentley.

Ann was born on September 19th, to parents Ida and Walter Rawlings. Ann enjoyed her life in the Villages. She was a classy, carefree, creative Lady with a zest for life. Before coming to the Villages, she owned and ran a Hair Salon in Washington, D.C.

She will be cremated by Baldwin Brothers in Florida and sent back to Maryland where she will be interred at The Town of Warrenton Cemetery in Warrenton, Virginia. She will rest with her parents Ida and Walter Rawlings.

The family would like for you to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, in leu of flowers or cards.