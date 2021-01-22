Friday, January 22, 2021
71.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Daughter living in parents’ rental home jailed after visit from deputies

Meta Minton

Tara Malara

A daughter living in her parents’ rental home in The Villages was arrested after a visit from law enforcement.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived at 5:06 p.m. Thursday at the home at 754 Taos Way in the Village of Polo Ridge to serve a warrant to revoke the bond of 46-year-old Tara Malara, who was arrested along with her father in December at their home in the Village of Glenbrook. Malara, who is facing a long list of drug charges, had been released Dec. 11 on $51,000 bond.

Deputies found Malara in a screened-in porch and when they attempted to take her into custody, she ran into the house. As she was being taken into custody, deputies spotted in “plain sight” in the bathroom a cut straw covered in a powdery residue, several syringes, a digital scale and multiple plastic bags “commonly used in the sale of narcotics,” according to the arrest report.

She was arrested on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug equipment and resisting arrest. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The house where Malara was arrested is a rental home owned by her parents. They also own homes at:

3366 Richmond Drive in the Village of Belle Aire.

• 1624 Navidad St. in the Village of Alhambra.

• Two properties at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood.

She and her father were arrested in a Dec. 8 raid at their home in the Village of Glenbrook. Charges against her father were later dropped.

The Malara home at 3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook.

That home became the focus of an investigation after 61-year-old Ken Nevers of the Village of Fenney was struck by a silver Jaguar while bicycling Nov. 3 near the Manatee Recreation Center. The driver fled the scene, but a tipster placed the vehicle at the Malara home. An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol visited the home and spoke to Tara Malara who provided information that led to the arrest of 59-year-old William Joseph Croop on a charge of hit and run.

In August, Malara was arrested on the suspicion she was selling drugs.

In 2017, Malara was at the wheel of her parents’ Buick when it hit 79-year-old Richard Bolender’s golf cart in the Village of Glenbrook. He died a week later.

Related Articles

Health

Massive spike in Villages COVID-19 cases as virus hits charter school again

The Villages reported a significant jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday as another student at The Villages Charter School tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Resident of Historic Side of The Villages arrested on DUI charge at Circle K

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge at the Circle K at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man living near The Villages popped on 20 child pornography charges

A 40-year-old Summerfield man who lives just outside the confines of The Villages was jailed Thursday for possessing a large cache of child pornography.
Read more
News

Marion Commission pondering ordinance to shut down internet cafes

Marion County commissioners heard Tuesday from both sides of an ordinance to effectively ban internet cafes before delaying a decision until their next meeting on Feb. 2.
Read more
News

Segway Riders Club gives disabled Army veteran gift of mobility

The Segway Riders Club of The Villages has awarded a Segway to a disabled veteran who served 22 years in the Army.
Read more
News

Villages Parrot Head Club to host upcoming blood drive at polo fields

Members of The Villages Parrot Head Club are asking donors to take part in their upcoming “Parrotise 2021 Blood Drive.”
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man once nabbed in theft at Villages Wal-Mart back behind bars

A Summerfield man who was arrested last year for allegedly switching price tags at a Villages Wal-Mart is back behind bars after giving a Marion County sheriff’s deputy a bogus name.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,432FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
71.5 ° F
72 °
71 °
68 %
2.2mph
90 %
Sat
69 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment