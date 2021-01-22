Friday, January 22, 2021
70.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Don’t blame Global Medical Response for lack of vaccine

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Saw the article about Global Medical Response, the group hired by the State of Florida to administer, not acquire, vaccines for Florida.  The State of Florida is who vaccines are distributed to and has the sole authority to distribute to those who administer the vaccines. There is nothing for GMR to answer for or to.
The state had allotted some vaccines for GMR to administer in Sumter County.  We were all under the impression that it was more than 7,500.  When GMR ran out – all they could do was pick up the tents to wait for the state to tell them when they would allot more.
Why are we barking up the wrong tree here? We should be questioning the state of Florida and/or Sumter County as to why we are getting so few vaccines.
They continue to get additional doses in all the surrounding counties. Let’s ask the state or whoever is responsible for the allocation of these doses what criteria they use for distribution. That is the real question and where we should be focusing. Not on GMR. They simply coordinate appointments and administer shots. I had no issues getting the simple facts from GMR.

Karen Garves
Village of Summerhill

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Who benefited by awarding Global Medical Response the contract?

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders where the COVID-19 vaccine went and who benefited by awarding Global Medical Response the contract to administer vaccines in The Villages?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The truth about the election

A Village of Belle Aire resident tries to dispel myths about the recent presidential election. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Global Medical Response and Social Security numbers

A Soulliere Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses concern about the sensitive information obtained from Villagers during the recent COVID-19 vaccination registration.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

And you said nothing

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is shaking her head at the Americans who have looked the other way when they should have stood up and said something. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stop falling for the lies

A Village of Hacienda North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the American people need to stop falling for the lies and accept the truth.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Does the Developer have more connections than the governor?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident asks if the Developer has more connections than the governor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

So now you want peace?

A Village of Santiago resident wonders what can be expected with people touting hate signs on golf carts, cars and plastered in their home windows for four years?
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,435FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
70.9 ° F
72 °
70 °
73 %
2.6mph
20 %
Fri
74 °
Sat
69 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment