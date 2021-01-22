Evalyn Georgia Feinberg, age 85, The Villages, Florida, passed away on January 19, 2021. Evy was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 24, 1935. She married the love of her life Eli S. Feinberg on June 17, 1956 and together they raised three children.

Evy was one of the founding members of Temple Shalom in The Villages, Florida. As Choir Director of Temple Shalom for 12 years, she arranged all the harmonies, played the piano, organ, guitar and sang so beautifully.

Evy was an amazing wife, and cherished being a mother, grandmother, and most of all being a Grandma to her daughter’s beloved dog Sushi. Her entire life was touched with the “sound of music“. Evy loved to share her music with her children, many friends and others. She also loved to cook and entertain for her family and friends.

She is pre-deceased by her parents and her daughter, Karen Leslie Feinberg. She is survived by husband Eli, her son Steven and his wife Karen, her daughter Ellen, her grandchildren, Jamie, Abby, Scott, Robbie, Molly and Bryan.

Services will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida on January 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Leesburg, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting you to consider making a donation to hospice in her memory; Hospicefoundation.org