George Lawrence Cantone Jr. passed away Jan. 15, 2021. He was born Dec. 27, 1940 and raised in Revere, Massachusetts.

“Big G,” as he was known, was passionate about sports, music and cars. Mechanically inclined his working years were spent as a mechanic and appliance repair man. He spent his retirement years at the Villages in Florida where he met and married Vivian Grace (Finley) Cantone. He was very involved in the local radio station where he shared his love of the Beatles, Ricky Nelson and many more of his favorite musicians. He was an avid sports fan of the Boston Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins.

George is survived by his wife Vivian, his two children, his three stepchildren, Debra Ferragamo-Hayes, Dyane Ferragamo, Patricia (Treeky) Ferragamo-Ryan and his grandson John Ferragamo, affectionately known as The Bib! His sense of humor, his infectious laugh and pure love of life will truly be missed. Services will be private and held in Boston, Massachusetts.