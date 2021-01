Hank, a two-and-a-half-year-old Boxer, loves to sit in the bird cage and watch the birds in the pond in the Village of St. Charles.

He’s been a great addition to the family of Ron and Paula Dexter.

The 70 pounder has a hard time realizing he’s not a lap dog.

He’s a bit of a character and all the people in the neighborhood know him.

