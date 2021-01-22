Friday, January 22, 2021
56.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

John Michael Curtis

Staff Report

John Michael Curtis

John Michael (Mike) Curtis, 69, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, January 14, 2021. He resided in Fruitland Park, FL for the past 17 years.

He was born on September 7, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri to John Newell and Josephine Jennie (Birchall) Curtis, who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; son, Matthew (Jenny) Curtis of Raleigh, NC and stepdaughter, Mary (Brandon) Haynes of Proctorville, OH. He was a beloved Grandpa to Charlotte Curtis and Kylie, Azlyn, and Connor Haynes. He is survived by his sister, Sharon (Vince) Scully of St. Peter’s, MO; niece, Beth (Kurt) Frisz of O’Fallon, MO; nephew, Joe (Lisa) Scully of St. Louis, MO; and great-nephew, Luke Frisz of O’Fallon, MO.

Mike graduated in June 1969 from Ritenour High School in St. Louis and in 1973, from Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He worked as a Medical Sales Executive with Blue Cross, Johnson and Johnson, HPI, BayCare, and Healthcom until his retirement. His magical retirement job was a Boat Captain at Walt Disney World where he got to work for the “Mouse”.

Mike was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, FL where he was in the Knights of Columbus Council 14222. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake, FL. Special passions for Mike were music, guitar, Mickey Mouse, his grandchildren, his Great Pyrenees dogs, sports, travel, boating, and time with family and friends.

Mike’s wishes were to be cremated and a funeral mass will be scheduled in the near future.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Richard Leonard Griffith

Dick Griffith was a founding member of St. George Episcopal Church, The Villages, where he was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew and served as Coordinator for volunteers with the Gateway To Hope Ministries.
Read more
Obituaries

Beverly Smedstad Turner

As an early Villager in the 1980’s, Beverly Turner was active in many clubs; clogging, square dancing, and Red Hats to name a few. She had a passion for golf and became the first resident to ace the 13th hole on Hacienda Hills!
Read more
Obituaries

Beverly Ann Chartier

Beverly Chartier served for many years on the Holiday Parade Committee in The Villages. In her spare time, she enjoyed making wearable art.
Read more
Obituaries

Janet Sheehy

Janet Sheehy worked as a real estate agent for over 20 years and was an avid golfer.
Read more
Obituaries

James Anthony Rogers

Jim Rogers was loved by so many friends, golfing buddies, softball teammates, Mallory Socialites (of which he served two terms as President), friends at the gym, and many caring neighbors.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard John Bluhm

Richard Bluhm was an immensely proud Vietnam veteran, who wore a hat everywhere he went to show the love he had for his country.
Read more
Obituaries

Frederick Karl Heinz Hoeck

Fred Hoeck enjoyed Social Clubs in the Villages with his wife, Debra, and they were involved with the Philadelphia, Scandinavian, Deutscher and Mid-Atlantic clubs.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,435FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
56.9 ° F
59 °
55 °
94 %
1mph
1 %
Fri
74 °
Sat
69 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment