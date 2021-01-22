John Michael Curtis

John Michael (Mike) Curtis, 69, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, January 14, 2021. He resided in Fruitland Park, FL for the past 17 years.

He was born on September 7, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri to John Newell and Josephine Jennie (Birchall) Curtis, who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; son, Matthew (Jenny) Curtis of Raleigh, NC and stepdaughter, Mary (Brandon) Haynes of Proctorville, OH. He was a beloved Grandpa to Charlotte Curtis and Kylie, Azlyn, and Connor Haynes. He is survived by his sister, Sharon (Vince) Scully of St. Peter’s, MO; niece, Beth (Kurt) Frisz of O’Fallon, MO; nephew, Joe (Lisa) Scully of St. Louis, MO; and great-nephew, Luke Frisz of O’Fallon, MO.

Mike graduated in June 1969 from Ritenour High School in St. Louis and in 1973, from Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He worked as a Medical Sales Executive with Blue Cross, Johnson and Johnson, HPI, BayCare, and Healthcom until his retirement. His magical retirement job was a Boat Captain at Walt Disney World where he got to work for the “Mouse”.

Mike was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, FL where he was in the Knights of Columbus Council 14222. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake, FL. Special passions for Mike were music, guitar, Mickey Mouse, his grandchildren, his Great Pyrenees dogs, sports, travel, boating, and time with family and friends.

Mike’s wishes were to be cremated and a funeral mass will be scheduled in the near future.