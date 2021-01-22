Friday, January 22, 2021
71.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Man popped in Lady Lake Driving Range burglaries back in jail after fleeing from deputies

Larry D. Croom

Preston Gant IV

A former Villages restaurant worker who was arrested in 2019 in a pair of burglaries at the Lady Lake Driving Range found himself behind bars Tuesday on a multitude of charges after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from a Marion County sheriff’s sergeant.

The sheriff’s sergeant spotted a blue Hyundai traveling east on S.E. Sunset Harbor Road on Tuesday morning and discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Orange County. He attempted to stop the car but the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Preston Gant IV, of Umatilla, fled from the deputy after he activated his emergency lights and siren, a sheriff’s office report states.

Another sergeant joined in the pursuit and a short time later they were able to box in Gant’s car. He exited the vehicle while it was still moving and indicated he was surrendering. But he then jumped back into his vehicle and intentionally rammed one of the sheriff’s patrol vehicles and disabled it, the report says.

The pursuit started again and ended in the 9500 block of S.E. Sunset Harbor Road after Gant’s damaged vehicle became inoperable. He exited the vehicle and ran from the sheriff’s sergeant who was pursuing him but then stopped and pulled out a hammer with his right hand. The sergeant gave him several commands to get on the ground, which were ignored, the report says.

Gant continually told the sheriff’s sergeant to “kill him” and refused to comply with his demands. He was ultimately tased and taken into custody, according to the report.

A computer check showed that Gant’s license wasn’t valid. It also showed that he had 12 suspensions on his record ranging from Aug. 29, 2018 to Sept. 16, 2019 for failure to pay traffic fines.

As Gant was being escorted to a patrol vehicle by several deputies, he started screaming, “(Expletive deleted) all of y’all. You shoulda shot me,” the report says. Deputies then searched his vehicle and found a glass pipe underneath his clothing in the back seat with burnt content that field-tested positive for marijuana. They also found several notebooks that appeared to be used as a diary.

Gant, who lives at 39948 Yentsch Ln. in Umatilla, was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and siren active, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession and/or use of drug equipment and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was being held on $17,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 23 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

Gant was arrested in January 2019 after he was twice caught on video breaking into the shack at the Lady Lake Driving Range, located on Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He allegedly used rocks to break windows at the facility and took a television set. He also was seen on video eating candy from the facility, the report says.

In March 2020, Gant was arrested again for violating his probation in connection with the driving range burglaries. He was taken into custody after he was spotted walking in the travel lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Lady Lake Town Hall and provided a police officer with a false name, a report states.

Also in 2019, Gant was arrested after throwing a yard ornament through a woman’s window at the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466 in Lady Lake. And he was working in 2018 at the Burger King on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages when he reportedly punched a customer after an argument at the eatery’s drive-through window.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield man once nabbed in theft at Villages Wal-Mart back behind bars

A Summerfield man who was arrested last year for allegedly switching price tags at a Villages Wal-Mart is back behind bars after giving a Marion County sheriff’s deputy a bogus name.
Read more
News

Hank the Boxer is a neighborhood fixture in the Village of St. Charles

Hank, a two-and-a-half-year-old Boxer, loves to sit in the bird cage and watch the birds in the pond in the Village of St. Charles. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo. 
Read more
Health

24 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida takes aim at ‘vaccine tourism’

On the day when Florida clamped down on COVID-19 “vaccine tourism,” the tri-county area reported 24 more deaths connected to the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
News

Villagers opposed to festivals at town squares during COVID-19 pandemic

A registered nurse in The Villages is one of many residents here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown opposed to reviving festivals at town squares during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Crime

Wife jailed after allegedly attacking husband with gardening scissors in The Villages

A wife was jailed after allegedly attacking her husband with gardening scissors at their home in The Villages.
Read more
News

Lady Lake to turn off tap on residents behind on payments due to COVID-19

The Town of Lady Lake will be turning off the tap on water customers behind on their payments due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy.
Read more
News

Local VA facilities have reportedly depleted supplies of COVID-19 vaccine

The Gainesville VA Hospital and the VA Outpatient Clinic in The Villages have used up their first-dose supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine. They are currently awaiting their next allocations.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,432FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
71.5 ° F
72 °
71 °
68 %
2.2mph
90 %
Sat
69 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment