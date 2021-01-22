Resident of Historic Side of The Villages arrested on DUI charge at Circle K

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge at the Circle K at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy at 10:38 p.m. Thursday spotted a white Buick LaCrosse parked at a pump at the Circle K. The deputy found 37-year-old Ryan Kevin Clifford, who lives at 1147 Paradise Drive, slouched over and it took the deputy several knocks on the window to wake him up. His eyes were bloodshot and it appeared he had been drinking, which he denied.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises. The report did not specify if he submitted to a breath test.

A bong was found in the Syracuse, N.Y. native’s vehicle and it tested positive for the presence of heroin.

A check revealed the license plate on the vehicle actually belonged on a red Chevrolet utility vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of drug equipment.

Clifford is on probation through February 2022 and was also charged with violating his probation.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.