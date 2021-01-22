Friday, January 22, 2021
71.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Resident of Historic Side of The Villages arrested on DUI charge at Circle K

Meta Minton

Ryan Clifford

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge at the Circle K at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy at 10:38 p.m. Thursday spotted a white Buick LaCrosse parked at a pump at the Circle K. The deputy found 37-year-old Ryan Kevin Clifford, who lives at 1147 Paradise Drive, slouched over and it took the deputy several knocks on the window to wake him up. His eyes were bloodshot and it appeared he had been drinking, which he denied.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises. The report did not specify if he submitted to a breath test.

A bong was found in the Syracuse, N.Y. native’s vehicle and it tested positive for the presence of heroin.

A check revealed the license plate on the vehicle actually belonged on a red Chevrolet utility vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of drug equipment.

Clifford is on probation through February 2022 and was also charged with violating his probation.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Related Articles

Health

Massive spike in Villages COVID-19 cases as virus hits charter school again

The Villages reported a significant jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday as another student at The Villages Charter School tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Daughter living in parents’ rental home jailed after visit from deputies

A daughter living in her parents' rental home in The Villages was arrested after a visit from law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man living near The Villages popped on 20 child pornography charges

A 40-year-old Summerfield man who lives just outside the confines of The Villages was jailed Thursday for possessing a large cache of child pornography.
Read more
News

Marion Commission pondering ordinance to shut down internet cafes

Marion County commissioners heard Tuesday from both sides of an ordinance to effectively ban internet cafes before delaying a decision until their next meeting on Feb. 2.
Read more
News

Segway Riders Club gives disabled Army veteran gift of mobility

The Segway Riders Club of The Villages has awarded a Segway to a disabled veteran who served 22 years in the Army.
Read more
News

Villages Parrot Head Club to host upcoming blood drive at polo fields

Members of The Villages Parrot Head Club are asking donors to take part in their upcoming “Parrotise 2021 Blood Drive.”
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man once nabbed in theft at Villages Wal-Mart back behind bars

A Summerfield man who was arrested last year for allegedly switching price tags at a Villages Wal-Mart is back behind bars after giving a Marion County sheriff’s deputy a bogus name.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,432FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
71.5 ° F
72 °
71 °
68 %
2.2mph
90 %
Sat
69 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment