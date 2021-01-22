Richard Leonard Griffith, a longtime resident of The Villages, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the age of 82.

Richard (Dick) Griffith was born in DeKalb, N.Y., to Myles Griffith and Flores Gilson on January 27, 1938. He moved to The Villages in 1994. He was a founding member of St. George Episcopal Church, The Villages, where he was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew and served as Coordinator for volunteers with the Gateway To Hope Ministries.

Survivors include his son David J. Griffith, stepdaughters Sharon Goelz, Lodia Fawcett, Paula Dris, Life Partner Milli Fitzgerald, stepson Pat Fitzgerald, five Grandchildren and eight Great Grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, The Villages, FL 32159.