Friday, January 22, 2021
71.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Segway Riders Club gives disabled Army veteran gift of mobility

Larry D. Croom

The Segway Riders Club of The Villages has awarded a Segway to a disabled veteran who served 22 years in the Army.

The Segway Riders Club of The Villages recently donated a Segway to Village of Poinciana resident Michael Summers, a past commander of The Villages DAV Chapter 150.

The club presented the Segway to Michael Summers at its January meeting. The Village of Poinciana resident is a past commander of The Villages DAV Chapter 150. The Segway had previously been awarded to Wanda Newell but she returned it to the club when she was no longer able to ride it.

The Segway Riders Club was formed in 2007 and has more than 40 members who travel throughout Florida on a mission of fun and discovery. Each month, club members travel along Florida’s city streets and historic areas or down the trails and footpaths at state parks and recreation areas. Each outing provides both a piece of history and a view of the scenic beauty of the Sunshine State, club members say.

For more information, contact the club’s president, Ken Redding, at (774) 287-0152.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield man living near The Villages popped on 20 child pornography charges

A 40-year-old Summerfield man who lives just outside the confines of The Villages was jailed Thursday for possessing a large cache of child pornography.
Read more
News

Marion Commission pondering ordinance to shut down internet cafes

Marion County commissioners heard Tuesday from both sides of an ordinance to effectively ban internet cafes before delaying a decision until their next meeting on Feb. 2.
Read more
News

Villages Parrot Head Club to host upcoming blood drive at polo fields

Members of The Villages Parrot Head Club are asking donors to take part in their upcoming “Parrotise 2021 Blood Drive.”
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man once nabbed in theft at Villages Wal-Mart back behind bars

A Summerfield man who was arrested last year for allegedly switching price tags at a Villages Wal-Mart is back behind bars after giving a Marion County sheriff’s deputy a bogus name.
Read more
Health

Man popped in Lady Lake Driving Range burglaries back in jail after fleeing from deputies

A former Villages restaurant worker who was arrested in 2019 in a pair of burglaries at the Lady Lake Driving Range found himself behind bars Tuesday on a multitude of charges after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from a Marion County sheriff’s sergeant.
Read more
News

Hank the Boxer is a neighborhood fixture in the Village of St. Charles

Hank, a two-and-a-half-year-old Boxer, loves to sit in the bird cage and watch the birds in the pond in the Village of St. Charles. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo. 
Read more
Health

24 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida takes aim at ‘vaccine tourism’

On the day when Florida clamped down on COVID-19 “vaccine tourism,” the tri-county area reported 24 more deaths connected to the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,432FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
71.5 ° F
72 °
71 °
68 %
2.2mph
90 %
Sat
69 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment