Segway Riders Club gives disabled Army veteran gift of mobility

The Segway Riders Club of The Villages has awarded a Segway to a disabled veteran who served 22 years in the Army.

The club presented the Segway to Michael Summers at its January meeting. The Village of Poinciana resident is a past commander of The Villages DAV Chapter 150. The Segway had previously been awarded to Wanda Newell but she returned it to the club when she was no longer able to ride it.

The Segway Riders Club was formed in 2007 and has more than 40 members who travel throughout Florida on a mission of fun and discovery. Each month, club members travel along Florida’s city streets and historic areas or down the trails and footpaths at state parks and recreation areas. Each outing provides both a piece of history and a view of the scenic beauty of the Sunshine State, club members say.

For more information, contact the club’s president, Ken Redding, at (774) 287-0152.