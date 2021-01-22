Summerfield man once nabbed in theft at Villages Wal-Mart back behind bars

A Summerfield man who was arrested last year for allegedly switching price tags at a Villages Wal-Mart is back behind bars after giving a Marion County sheriff’s deputy a bogus name.

Robert Raymond Hawks, 41, was arrested Thursday night after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped by the sheriff’s deputy in the 9000 block of S.E. 144th Lane in Summerfield. Hawks gave the deputy a false name and date of birth, which came back showing an active warrant out of Sumter County. Hawks was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, a sheriff’s office report states.

At the jail, the booking staff told the deputy that the name used by Hawks belonged to a man who already was behind bars is the facility for the same warrant. The deputy spoke with Hawk again and he provided the same false name and date of birth. The deputy then told him that he would be charged with providing false information but he continued to use the same name, the report says.

The deputy spoke with the inmate whose name was being used by Hawks and confirmed his identity and personal information. When shown a photo of Hawks, the inmate said he didn’t know him. He also told the deputy he lost his wallet before being arrested, the report says.

The deputy eventually confirmed Hawks’ true identity and saw that he had an active warrant out of Sumter County. Hawks was then charged with use/possession of another person’s identification without consent. He was being held on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Hawks also was arrested in May 2020 after being accused of switching price tags on items at the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. In that case, he was taken into custody on a theft charge after allegedly putting UPC barcodes for 28 cents on a Metra 1000-watt amp kit and a Bushnell flashlight, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The merchandise had a combined value of $84.94. Hawks proceeded through the self-checkout lane and paid 60 cents for the items using a $5 bill, the report says.