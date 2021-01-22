Sumter County needs a mayor

To the Editor:

The current debacle over the vaccine distribution in Sumter County is just another failure of leadership and service to the citizens by Bushnell to the residents of the county. There is no excuse for crickets from Bushnell on the status of vaccines in the county. There should be a steady flow of information to our citizenry from our county officials like in other counties. Sumter was also in the rear on COVID testing (except for the efforts of a private medical practice). It is not only with health issues. Sumter is behind surrounding counties on most of its services.

I am optimistic that the newly elected commissioners will help – but they alone are not the answer. Like Orange County, we need to have someone accountable to the citizens on the overall operation of services within Sumter County. I would like to plant the seed of the idea that Sumter County establish the position of mayor. The mayor would be elected by the people of the county.

I am not sure what is required legally to make this happen, but it is doable in Florida as Orange and a couple of other counties have shown. In this way, there would be an executive that those in county services need to be accountable to on a day-to-day basis. That executive would be personally accountable to the citizens on the effectiveness and efficiency of day-to-day operations of the county government.

In addition, the county would have a proponent when it comes to competing for state and federal services. This would be well worth the salary and benefits to be paid for the position.

Steve Bressi

Village of St. Charles