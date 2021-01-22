Friday, January 22, 2021
75.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Sumter County needs a mayor

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The current debacle over the vaccine distribution in Sumter County is just another failure of leadership and service to the citizens by Bushnell to the residents of the county.  There is no excuse for crickets from Bushnell on the status of vaccines in the county. There should be a steady flow of information to our citizenry from our county officials like in other counties.  Sumter was also in the rear on COVID testing (except for the efforts of a private medical practice).  It is not only with health issues. Sumter is behind surrounding counties on most of its services.
I am optimistic that the newly elected commissioners will help – but they alone are not the answer. Like Orange County, we need to have someone accountable to the citizens on the overall operation of services within Sumter County.  I would like to plant the seed of the idea that Sumter County establish the position of mayor. The mayor would be elected by the people of the county.
I am not sure what is required legally to make this happen, but it is doable in Florida as Orange and a couple of other counties have shown.  In this way, there would be an executive that those in county services need to be accountable to on a day-to-day basis. That executive would be personally accountable to the citizens on the effectiveness and efficiency of day-to-day operations of the county government.
In addition, the county would have a proponent when it comes to competing for state and federal services. This would be well worth the salary and benefits to be paid for the position.

Steve Bressi
Village of St. Charles

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Time for unity and accountability

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident calls for unity and accountability in the United States.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t blame Global Medical Response for lack of vaccine

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says don’t blame Global Medical Response for the lack of COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Who benefited by awarding Global Medical Response the contract?

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders where the COVID-19 vaccine went and who benefited by awarding Global Medical Response the contract to administer vaccines in The Villages?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The truth about the election

A Village of Belle Aire resident tries to dispel myths about the recent presidential election. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Global Medical Response and Social Security numbers

A Soulliere Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses concern about the sensitive information obtained from Villagers during the recent COVID-19 vaccination registration.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

And you said nothing

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is shaking her head at the Americans who have looked the other way when they should have stood up and said something. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stop falling for the lies

A Village of Hacienda North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the American people need to stop falling for the lies and accept the truth.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,432FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
75.6 ° F
77 °
74 °
57 %
2.9mph
75 %
Fri
73 °
Sat
68 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment