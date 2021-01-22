Time for unity and accountability

To the Editor:

Listening to President Biden’s inauguration speech today was reassuring and oh so “normal” for a POTUS. It was also a beautiful ceremony with great music. The responses on television and radio were an almost palpable giant sigh of relief. It would be amusing if not so disgusting watching the flip-flop of GOP House leaders, now pretending everything is hunky-dory and so, “on with the show”. It remains to be seen if they will re-start the divisive misinformation fear mongering about “socialism” or even “communism” as soon as the rituals are over.

Based on some of the comments still abundant on these forums I assume they will. They want the impeachment proceedings for Trump, scheduled for the Senate, withdrawn or dismissed in the name of “unity” and putting it all behind us in a new wave of non-partisan cooperation. This, despite that on Jan. 6, over 100 GOP House members voted AFTER the insurgents attacked the very chamber in which they were standing, to overturn valid elections with state certified electors in several states. And, virtually all of those House members had also perpetrated and spread the lie that the election was fraudulent, when they well knew it wasn’t.

Their lies to their voters and the lies by Trump incited the violence, riots, destruction of government property, attacks on police and the resulting deaths of 6 people with serious injuries to dozens more. There can be unity and cooperation going forward and we all hope it will be so. However, before that unity and cooperation will be meaningful, there must be accountability and consequences for what happened on Jan. 6. If any House member cooperated with or was complicit with the groups that planned and carried out the insurrection, (and it appears there may be several), they should be expelled from Congress and criminally prosecuted to the fullest extent with maximum sentences, BECAUSE of their position and oaths of office and the higher degree of responsibility they were required but failed to show.

Every House member or Senator who voted objection to the valid certified electors of any state should be censured – for it was a violation of their oath of office. After censure they should be required to re-take their oath and warned, another violation will result in expulsion. For every citizen that entered the capital and/or broke the law whether it be misdemeanor or felony, they must be charged and prosecuted. For only if it is clear to all citizens that there are responsibilities to citizenship and there are consequences for breaking our laws will there be healing and unity and a clear and ethical path forward. Those law breakers clearly had no reluctance to break into the Capitol, breaking windows, attacking police. They screamed, “it is our house.”

What a childish attitude and statement. The same could be said of the White House or the Pentagon, as to being government property; however, a similar invasion would easily get one shot. Regarding the female veteran that was shot by police, another video and witness standing directly behind her has come forward and said, the police with guns were yelling at her to stop, halt, and she kept on going through the window. She was shot with both feet on the ledge ready to leap inside. The witness had her blood on his hands and clothes. Law is the bedrock of our nation; we are a nation of laws, and what sets us apart from many others. If the perpetrators, leaders and inciters of those heinous acts go unpunished, it will send the wrong message to our citizens, our children and to the world. Statements from the FBI make it clear that in the past they have been unwilling or unable to actively investigate or pursue groups like the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, QAnon, Boogaloo and other white supremacy extremist and militia groups.

However, these acts on Jan. 6 make clear their intentions, their danger to society, and they will now be labeled as the domestic terrorists that they have shown themselves to be. This ugly underbelly of racism, violence, anti-government sentiment has been around a long time, but was not so widespread. The immorality, corruption, racism and callus opportunism of Trump allowed it to fester, grow, and erupt onto society with abandon. Hopefully, it can be suppressed and newer recruits re-educated to become normal and responsible citizens again.

And, with a responsible experienced even-handed leader in the White House now, American can begin the long long road back to integrity, a stable moral compass, meaningful respect for the rule of law and a face to the future to solve at least some of America’s problems for our kids and grandkids.

Jennie Mayfield

Village of Calumet Grove