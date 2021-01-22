Friday, January 22, 2021
71.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villages Parrot Head Club to host upcoming blood drive at polo fields

Staff Report

Members of The Villages Parrot Head Club are asking donors to take part in their upcoming “Parrotise 2021 Blood Drive.”

OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be at The Villages Polo Fields on Monday, Feb. 1 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for the event. All donors will receive a free custom long-sleeve T-shirt, a $10 eGift card and a wellness checkup, which includes a COVID-19 antibody test and blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, along with a cholesterol screening.

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. A photo ID is required.

For details or appointments, visit www.oneblood.org/villages or call 1-888-936-6283. Appointments will be honored and walk-ins are welcome.

For those concerned about donating blood, the Parrotheads want potential donors to know that the U.S. Surgeon General and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have said it remains safe to attend blood drives and donate blood. OneBlood meets all FDA guidelines and all team members follow strict safety protocols including:

  • All OneBlood staff are required to wear masks.
  • All blood donors are asked to wear a mask. If a donor doesn’t have a mask, one will be supplied.
  • All OneBlood phlebotomists wear medical gloves that are changed for each donation.
  • Blood donors should follow the guidelines for wearing masks in the county where the blood drive is taking place.
  • All donor-touched areas and equipment are disinfected after every donation. This includes donor beds, registration tablets, blood-pressure cuff and hemoglobin sensors.
  • A sterile collection set is used for every donation.
  • Every donor receives a mini-physical that includes a temperature check to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation.
  • Only people who are healthy are eligible to donate blood.
  • Only a certain number of people will be permitted on the Big Red Bus at any one time. Donors will be asked to provide their cell phone number so they can wait in their car or outside the bloodmobile. They will be called when it is their turn to come aboard the bus to donate blood.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield man once nabbed in theft at Villages Wal-Mart back behind bars

A Summerfield man who was arrested last year for allegedly switching price tags at a Villages Wal-Mart is back behind bars after giving a Marion County sheriff’s deputy a bogus name.
Read more
Health

Man popped in Lady Lake Driving Range burglaries back in jail after fleeing from deputies

A former Villages restaurant worker who was arrested in 2019 in a pair of burglaries at the Lady Lake Driving Range found himself behind bars Tuesday on a multitude of charges after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from a Marion County sheriff’s sergeant.
Read more
News

Hank the Boxer is a neighborhood fixture in the Village of St. Charles

Hank, a two-and-a-half-year-old Boxer, loves to sit in the bird cage and watch the birds in the pond in the Village of St. Charles. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo. 
Read more
Health

24 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida takes aim at ‘vaccine tourism’

On the day when Florida clamped down on COVID-19 “vaccine tourism,” the tri-county area reported 24 more deaths connected to the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
News

Villagers opposed to festivals at town squares during COVID-19 pandemic

A registered nurse in The Villages is one of many residents here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown opposed to reviving festivals at town squares during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Crime

Wife jailed after allegedly attacking husband with gardening scissors in The Villages

A wife was jailed after allegedly attacking her husband with gardening scissors at their home in The Villages.
Read more
News

Lady Lake to turn off tap on residents behind on payments due to COVID-19

The Town of Lady Lake will be turning off the tap on water customers behind on their payments due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,432FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
71.5 ° F
72 °
71 °
68 %
2.2mph
90 %
Sat
69 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment