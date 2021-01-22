Villages Parrot Head Club to host upcoming blood drive at polo fields

Members of The Villages Parrot Head Club are asking donors to take part in their upcoming “Parrotise 2021 Blood Drive.”

OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be at The Villages Polo Fields on Monday, Feb. 1 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for the event. All donors will receive a free custom long-sleeve T-shirt, a $10 eGift card and a wellness checkup, which includes a COVID-19 antibody test and blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, along with a cholesterol screening.

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. A photo ID is required.

For details or appointments, visit www.oneblood.org/villages or call 1-888-936-6283. Appointments will be honored and walk-ins are welcome.

For those concerned about donating blood, the Parrotheads want potential donors to know that the U.S. Surgeon General and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have said it remains safe to attend blood drives and donate blood. OneBlood meets all FDA guidelines and all team members follow strict safety protocols including: