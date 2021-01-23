2 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area hits milestone in number of cases

Two more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 50,000 cumulative cases of the fast-spreading deadly virus.

The latest two fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 1,117 tri-county deaths, the 25,561 in Florida and the 416,735 across the country.

A total of 102 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 38 for a total of 3,387;

Leesburg up 24 for a total of 3,266;

Belleview up 11 for a total of 988;

Summerfield up 10 for a total of 1,458;

Lady Lake up 8 for a total of 1,196;

Fruitland Park up 6 for a total of 549;

Oxford up 4 for a total of 388; and

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 811.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 50,385 – increase of 393

Deaths: 1,117

Hospitalizations: 3,053

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 6,706 – increase of 60

Deaths: 169

Hospitalizations: 435

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,067), Coleman (812), Wildwood (811), Bushnell (732) and Oxford (388).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 20,470 – increase of 174

Deaths: 386

Hospitalizations: 1,109

Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,412), Leesburg (3,266), Eustis (1,831), Mount Dora (1,587) and Tavares (1,499). The Villages also is reporting 144 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 23,209 – increase of 159

Deaths: 562

Hospitalizations: 1,509

Cities with most cases: Ocala (17,246), Summerfield (1,458), Dunnellon (1,025), Belleview (988) and Silver Springs (411). The Villages also is reporting , Citra (396), Ocklawaha (343), Reddick (252), Fort McCoy (209), Anthony (207), The Villages 176 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,639,914 cases – an increase of 12,311 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,609,953 are residents. A total of 73,769 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 28,626 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 70,002 people have been hospitalized.