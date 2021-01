Ann Tindall, nee Sowers, age 71, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021.

She was born in Alton, IL. Ann retired from AT&T and moved to The Villages, FL in 2000. She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years Harold Tindall, Jr.; daughter Kathy Tindall Bunch of St Louis, MO; son Michael Tindall of Paris, TN and grandson Peter Blake Diamond of Wood River, IL.

She will be missed dearly.