FHP searching for two vehicles involved in pedestrian fatality near The Villages

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for two vehicles involved in a pedestrian fatality late Friday night near The Villages.

The 23-year-old Wildwood man, who has not been identified, had been walking at 11:39 p.m. on State Road 44 east of its intersection with County Road 44A when he was struck by pickup driven by a 68-year-old Leesburg man. He was then hit by a sport utility vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Leesburg woman. Both of those drivers stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

However, the man was also struck by two sedans which fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the other vehicles or drivers, is asked to contact the FHP by calling (813) 558-1800.