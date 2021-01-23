Saturday, January 23, 2021
60.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Friends of SoZo Kids seeking ‘Valentine Bundles’ for teens in Ocala National Forest

Staff Report

Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. is seeking donors to create Valentine Bundles of Love for Teens living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.

The Bundles will consist of full-size (not hotel samples) toiletries, a reusable face mask and a bag of Valentine sweets.

“Toiletries might not seem like a big deal, but many of these kids do not have access to running water on a daily basis. So having deodorant, body spray and other nice-smelling products can allow the teens to attend school feeling a bit more confident about themselves,” said the event coordinator, Mindy Pappas, who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek.

Each Valentine Bundle should contain deodorant, body spray, shampoo/conditioner, body wash, hand lotion, hand sanitizer, lip balm, a reusable cloth face mask and a bag of store-bought Valentine candy or cookies.

Items for girls should be placed in gift bags, while items for boys can be placed in decorated shoe boxes. The complete shopping list and drop-off instructions are available at www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com.

Those preferring to avoid shopping can donate $25 per Bundle at the Friends of SoZo Kids website “and we’ll do the shopping for you,” Pappas said. Donations are accepted online, or checks may be written to “Friends of SoZo Kids” and mailed to Pam DiPetrillo, treasurer, 3741 Barrel Loop, The Villages, FL 32163.

Bundles of Love should be dropped off between 10 a.m.–noon on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Compass Storage parking lot, located at 4477 E. County Road 466 in Oxford.

“We want to let these teenagers know they are loved and not forgotten,” said Linda Casey, who serves as president of the nonprofit that connects the time, talents and treasures of Villagers and others to support SoZo Kids programming. “There’s very little time between now and Valentine’s Day, so we’re hoping people will jump onboard and support this initiative,” added the Village of LaBelle South resident.

For more information, send an email to [email protected].

Related Articles

News

Wildwood Police Department seeks public input during accreditation review

The Wildwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it seeks to obtain its first accreditation certification.
Read more
News

El Santiago Recreation Center and pool to be closed Tuesday

The El Santiago Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Read more
News

Summerfield woman found love at first sight when she rescued dog

Edna deLeon of Summerfield rescued Pippa back in September 2016. “I had lost my previous little furbaby and missed not having a little 'bundle  of...
Read more
News

FHP searching for two vehicles involved in pedestrian fatality near The Villages

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for two vehicles involved in a pedestrian fatality late Friday night near The Villages.
Read more
Health

Massive spike in Villages COVID-19 cases as virus hits charter school again

The Villages reported a significant jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday as another student at The Villages Charter School tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Daughter living in parents’ rental home jailed after visit from deputies

A daughter living in her parents' rental home in The Villages was arrested after a visit from law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Resident of Historic Side of The Villages arrested on DUI charge at Circle K

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge at the Circle K at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,448FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
60.5 ° F
61 °
60 °
100 %
2.6mph
90 %
Sun
71 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment