Lady Lake police arrest man who repeatedly drove on suspended license

Lady Lake police arrested a man who repeatedly drove with a suspended license.

Richard Allan Pelchat, 63, of Ocala, had been driving a blue 1994 Chevrolet pickup shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over for an expired tag, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed his driver’s license was suspended and he has previous convictions for driving on a suspended license. He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. The New Hampshire native was booked on $10,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.