Saturday, January 23, 2021
60.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Lady Lake police arrest man who repeatedly drove on suspended license

Meta Minton

Richard Allan Pelchat

Lady Lake police arrested a man who repeatedly drove with a suspended license.

Richard Allan Pelchat, 63, of Ocala, had been driving a blue 1994 Chevrolet pickup shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over for an expired tag, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed his driver’s license was suspended and he has previous convictions for driving on a suspended license. He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. The New Hampshire native was booked on $10,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

Related Articles

News

Friends of SoZo Kids seeking ‘Valentine Bundles’ for teens in Ocala National Forest

Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. is seeking donors to create Valentine Bundles of Love for Teens living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.
Read more
News

Wildwood Police Department seeks public input during accreditation review

The Wildwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it seeks to obtain its first accreditation certification.
Read more
News

El Santiago Recreation Center and pool to be closed Tuesday

The El Santiago Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Read more
News

Summerfield woman found love at first sight when she rescued dog

Edna deLeon of Summerfield rescued Pippa back in September 2016. “I had lost my previous little furbaby and missed not having a little 'bundle  of...
Read more
News

FHP searching for two vehicles involved in pedestrian fatality near The Villages

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for two vehicles involved in a pedestrian fatality late Friday night near The Villages.
Read more
Health

Massive spike in Villages COVID-19 cases as virus hits charter school again

The Villages reported a significant jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday as another student at The Villages Charter School tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Daughter living in parents’ rental home jailed after visit from deputies

A daughter living in her parents' rental home in The Villages was arrested after a visit from law enforcement.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,448FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
60.5 ° F
61 °
60 °
100 %
2.6mph
90 %
Sun
71 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment