Michael E. Erhard, 67, passed away January 18, 2021 at his home in The Villages, Florida.

Michael was born in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Mary Ann Erhard. Michael could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He received his Masters Degree in Healthcare Administration from Northwestern University and his Bachelor Degree of Theological Studies at the School of Deacons of the Episcopal Diocese of California in San Francisco. He was a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. Michael retired from the healthcare industry working in senior administration management. He was currently serving as Business Manager at YOUR Humane Society SPCA of Lake Panasoffkee.

He is survived by his lifelong partner, Gary Bolen, and daughter, Lauren Bolen of Seattle, WA. Michael loved and cared for all animals great and small. Because our pets give us unconditional love and enrich our lives, the family has requested donations be made in Michael’s memory to YOUR Humane Society SPCA of Lake Panasoffkee, Lake Panasoffkee Florida. Services are pending at this time.