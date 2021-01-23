Saturday, January 23, 2021
62.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

No respect for our National Guard watching over the Capitol

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a career U.S. Marine Corps Officer, now retired, my main focus has always been in peacetime and in combat, to take care of my “troops.” It’s the main tenet of leadership which we expect from not only military leaders, but also from those in government that have responsibilities over others.
I don’t expect  someone to tell me, “Thank you for your service”, because I was a volunteer and served to honor my country and to take care of people entrusted to my care.
So, when I observe how many of our National Guard personnel who were called upon to leave their jobs and families to “protect the inauguration” treated like animals after they were forced out of the Capitol and put in a GARAGE with concrete floors, no cots or even a mat, with in one case, two toilets for 5,000 men and women, I become enraged at the lack of RESPECT and lack of LEADERSHIP to allow this to happen.
In D.C., the president, speaker, senate majority leader, D.C. mayor and Capitol Police chief are ALL Democrats. I have served under leaders of both parties, and can state without any doubt that life in the U.S. military will be getting worse. I’m shocked to see that it looks like the new administration cares more for scores of convicted aliens and illegals than it does for our own. But I’m not surprised – I went through this in Vietnam – hopefully it will end before we destroy ourselves.

George Miske
Lakeshore Cottages

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Quit complaining about your government

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on Villagers to quit complaining about the government. Do something!
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Patience needed when it comes to vaccine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident contends that patience is needed when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sumter County needs a mayor

A Village of St. Charles resident contends the COVID-19 vaccine fiasco is proof that Sumter County needs a mayor. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Time for unity and accountability

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident calls for unity and accountability in the United States.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t blame Global Medical Response for lack of vaccine

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says don’t blame Global Medical Response for the lack of COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Who benefited by awarding Global Medical Response the contract?

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders where the COVID-19 vaccine went and who benefited by awarding Global Medical Response the contract to administer vaccines in The Villages?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The truth about the election

A Village of Belle Aire resident tries to dispel myths about the recent presidential election. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,443FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
mist
62.8 ° F
63 °
62 °
100 %
1.6mph
90 %
Sat
65 °
Sun
71 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment