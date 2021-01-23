To the Editor:

May be time to revisit John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address “Ask Not What Your Country Can Do for For You, but What You can Do for Your Country.” Why all the complaints about the COVID-19 vaccine roll out?

Your government is facing an unprecedented 100-year pandemic and. All Villagers can do is complain about Gov. DeSantis, the failures of the call centers and vaccine shortages. What are you doing about it except complain?

We are The Villages with thousands of retired people who have time on our hands. We have churches and recreation centers that could be set up as call centers for vaccine appointments in conjunction with The Villages Health.

Do something. Quit complaining about your government!

What would Jesus do?

Donna Lane

Village of Virginia Trace