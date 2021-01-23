Robert Gaffney

Robert (Bob) Gaffney was called to his heavenly home on Monday, January 18, 2021. Bob was born November 10, 1937 in Port Chester, New York to Margaret and Edward Gaffney. He graduated from Port Chester High School in 1955 and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps and proudly served for four years.

In 1958, he married his high-school sweetheart, Grace Ambrose and was so grateful for their 62 years of marriage which was filled with many blessings. They began married life in Parris Island, South Carolina. Upon his discharge, they returned to Port Chester with their 3 month old son Patrick. Subsequently, they were blessed with two more sons.

Bob began his work career as an auditor for Pitney Bowes, working full time and going to college at night. Upon his graduation from Bridgeport University, he took a position with the Town of Greenwich, CT as a budget analyst and over his 29 years of employment he served as Manager of Treasury and Accounting, Interim Comptroller and Director of Accounting and Payroll. Upon his retirement, he was hired back as a part-time consultant which gave him time to pursue his love of golf.

In 1969, the family moved to Greenwich, CT and Bob became involved in his sons activities as a Boy Scout leader, coached their baseball and football leagues and thoroughly enjoyed this time in their lives.

The core of Bob’s life was his Catholic faith. He was humbled when, in the 1970’s, he was chosen to be in a group of parishioners who were commissioned as the first Eucharistic Ministers for St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside, CT. Subsequently, he started a ministry to nursing homes in the area, taught CCD and was involved with the parish council.

In 2004, Bob and Grace moved to The Villages, FL and found a new family where many deep friendships have been made. They joined St. Mark the Evangelist Church and immediately Bob became a Eucharistic Minister. His faith and love of God were the mainstays of his life. He loved his family with an unconditional love and cherished all the friendships he had made.

Survivors in addition to his wife include his sons, Patrick, Gerald (Lori) and Robert, grandson Edward Gaffney, brother, William Gaffney (Dian), brother-in-law Jerry Ambrose (Nancy), Dominic Ambrose (Deanna) and several nieces and nephews.

A mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, in Summerfield, Florida, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Internment will follow at the Hope Lutheran Church Memorial Garden, The Villages, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society of St. Vincent dePaul, St. Mark the Evangelist,Church, 7085 S.E Hwy 42, Summerfield, Fl. 34491-5301.