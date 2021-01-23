Saturday, January 23, 2021
60.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Robert Gaffney

Staff Report

Robert Gaffney

Robert (Bob) Gaffney was called to his heavenly home on Monday, January 18, 2021. Bob was born November 10, 1937 in Port Chester, New York to Margaret and Edward Gaffney. He graduated from Port Chester High School in 1955 and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps and proudly served for four years.

In 1958, he married his high-school sweetheart, Grace Ambrose and was so grateful for their 62 years of marriage which was filled with many blessings. They began married life in Parris Island, South Carolina. Upon his discharge, they returned to Port Chester with their 3 month old son Patrick. Subsequently, they were blessed with two more sons.

Bob began his work career as an auditor for Pitney Bowes, working full time and going to college at night. Upon his graduation from Bridgeport University, he took a position with the Town of Greenwich, CT as a budget analyst and over his 29 years of employment he served as Manager of Treasury and Accounting, Interim Comptroller and Director of Accounting and Payroll. Upon his retirement, he was hired back as a part-time consultant which gave him time to pursue his love of golf.

In 1969, the family moved to Greenwich, CT and Bob became involved in his sons activities as a Boy Scout leader, coached their baseball and football leagues and thoroughly enjoyed this time in their lives.

The core of Bob’s life was his Catholic faith. He was humbled when, in the 1970’s, he was chosen to be in a group of parishioners who were commissioned as the first Eucharistic Ministers for St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside, CT. Subsequently, he started a ministry to nursing homes in the area, taught CCD and was involved with the parish council.

In 2004, Bob and Grace moved to The Villages, FL and found a new family where many deep friendships have been made. They joined St. Mark the Evangelist Church and immediately Bob became a Eucharistic Minister. His faith and love of God were the mainstays of his life. He loved his family with an unconditional love and cherished all the friendships he had made.

Survivors in addition to his wife include his sons, Patrick, Gerald (Lori) and Robert, grandson Edward Gaffney, brother, William Gaffney (Dian), brother-in-law Jerry Ambrose (Nancy), Dominic Ambrose (Deanna) and several nieces and nephews.

A mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, in Summerfield, Florida, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Internment will follow at the Hope Lutheran Church Memorial Garden, The Villages, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society of St. Vincent dePaul, St. Mark the Evangelist,Church, 7085 S.E Hwy 42, Summerfield, Fl. 34491-5301.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Robert “Mickey” Silver

Mickey Silver retired in 2005 and embraced life in The Villages making new, abiding friendships in his new home and later at the Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living.
Read more
Obituaries

Michael E. Erhard

Michael Erhard was a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Ann Tindall

Ann Tindall retired from AT&T and moved to The Villages, FL in 2000. 
Read more
Obituaries

Evalyn Georgia Feinberg

Evy Feinberg was one of the founding members of Temple Shalom in The Villages, Florida. As Choir Director of Temple Shalom for 12 years, she arranged all the harmonies, played the piano, organ, guitar and sang so beautifully.
Read more
Obituaries

Ann Harding

Before coming to the Villages, Ann Harding owned and ran a Hair Salon in Washington, D.C.
Read more
Obituaries

George Lawrence Cantone Jr.

George Cantone spent his retirement years at the Villages in Florida where he met and married Vivian Grace (Finley) Cantone. He was very involved in the local radio station where he shared his love of the Beatles, Ricky Nelson and many more of his favorite musicians.
Read more
Obituaries

Donald LeRoy

Donald LeRoy was a devout Roman Catholic and a regular parishioner of Saint Paul’s Church in Leesburg
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,448FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
60.5 ° F
61 °
60 °
100 %
2.6mph
90 %
Sun
71 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment