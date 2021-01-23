Robert “Mickey” Silver, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Ocean, NJ, passed away January 21, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

Mickey effortlessly embodied qualities to which many people can only aspire: deep integrity and devotion, empathy and sincerity, intellect and humility, competitiveness and kindness. A formidable opponent in athletics and the courtroom, Mickey lacked any arrogance that could be associated with his seemingly effortless successes. The child of immigrants and raised in humble circumstances, Mickey completed his undergraduate and law degrees at Rutgers University. He was the Editor of the Law Review at Rutgers Law School and practiced law for more than 50 years. In NJ, he was a long-time member of Temple Beth Torah in Ocean (presently Congregation Torat-El) and served on the Board of Directors for many years.

Family and friends were blessed by his presence in their lives and know that Mikey derived the most joy from relationships. Mickey was devoted to the love his life, Sheila (Schaeffer) until her death just days before their 48th wedding anniversary in 2010. Together in Ocean they raised their children, Douglas who died in a skiing accident in 1989, and Julie presently of Swampscott, MA. With Sheila, Mickey enjoyed the arts, specifically, theater and dance performances in New York City, haute cuisine, and domestic and international travel. Individually, he enjoyed pursuing his passions of golf, football, gardening and never-haute cuisine (he loved junk food.)

A testimony to his character and warmth, Mickey has friendships as long-lived as 70+ years and as new as a few months. He retired in 2005 and embraced life in The Villages making new, abiding friendships in his new home and later at the Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living. He was, truly, a man loved by all.

As proud and devoted a husband and father as he was, to his core, Mickey was meant to be a grandfather. David and Teddie were always present in his heart and mind, even when separated geographically. Mickey relished his role as grandpa. He travelled as frequently as he was able to be with his grandchildren. He rightfully prioritized ice cream over ‘proper meals’, touch football tournaments over professional leagues, sixth grade curriculum night over the news on tv, and theme parks over playgrounds. Mickey was a devoted and loving brother, sharing a home in young adulthood with his youngest sibling Shirley and visiting with her in person frequently throughout their lives.

Robert “Mickey” Silver is survived by his daughter Julie, grandchildren David and Thea, sister Shirley (Silver) and brother-in-law Burton Resnic, sister-in-law Marjorie (Schaeffer) Grabow, many nieces, nephews, cousins and great nieces and great nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Sheila (Schaeffer); his son Douglas, his sister Miriam Luchansky, and his brother Louis.

Services and interment will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living Facility, Staff Appreciation Fund, c/o Debbie Martin, 3890 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162 or to the charity of one’s choice.

