Summerfield woman found love at first sight when she rescued dog

Staff Report

Edna deLeon of Summerfield rescued Pippa back in September 2016.

“I had lost my previous little furbaby and missed not having a little ‘bundle  of joy’ in my home. So I went on rescue sites looking for a mini poodle or poodle  mix,” deLeon said.

Pippa

She found  one up in Middleburg, Fla.

“I contacted the lady, went and saw the little  girl,  and to make  a long story short, I rescued her,” deLeon said.

She has had her for more than four years.

“She is the smartest little girl,” she added.

