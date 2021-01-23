Summerfield woman found love at first sight when she rescued dog

Edna deLeon of Summerfield rescued Pippa back in September 2016.

“I had lost my previous little furbaby and missed not having a little ‘bundle of joy’ in my home. So I went on rescue sites looking for a mini poodle or poodle mix,” deLeon said.

She found one up in Middleburg, Fla.

“I contacted the lady, went and saw the little girl, and to make a long story short, I rescued her,” deLeon said.

She has had her for more than four years.

“She is the smartest little girl,” she added.

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.