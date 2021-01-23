Wildwood Police Department seeks public input during accreditation review

The Wildwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it seeks to obtain its first accreditation certification.

The certification, which will come from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation, requires the police department to comply with approximately 239 standards to receive accredited status. The process will take place from March 2-4.

The police department will remotely host a team of assessors who will conduct an review of its policies, practices and facilities. The assessment team will verify that the agency is in compliance with the commission’s standards to obtain its accreditation – a highly prized recognition of law enforcement excellence. Many of the standards are critical to life, health and safety issues.

As part of the assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the CFA standards is available to view online at http://www.flaccreditation.org/standards.htm.

The department’s accreditation manager, Sgt. Jennifer Hutchins, will facilitate the entire process. For more information regarding the commission or for those who want to offer written comments about the Wildwood Police Department’s ability to meet the standards of accreditation, please write to: CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, FL 32302 or send an email to [email protected].

Upon the completion of the CFA assessors’ examination, all findings will be submitted to determine if the police department has satisfied all requirements to obtain accreditation status. Once obtained, that status is valid for three years.