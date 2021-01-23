Saturday, January 23, 2021
60.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Wildwood Police Department seeks public input during accreditation review

Staff Report

The Wildwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it seeks to obtain its first accreditation certification.

The certification, which will come from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation, requires the police department to comply with approximately 239 standards to receive accredited status. The process will take place from March 2-4.

The police department will remotely host a team of assessors who will conduct an review of its policies, practices and facilities. The assessment team will verify that the agency is in compliance with the commission’s standards to obtain its accreditation – a highly prized recognition of law enforcement excellence. Many of the standards are critical to life, health and safety issues.

As part of the assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the CFA standards is available to view online at http://www.flaccreditation.org/standards.htm.

The department’s accreditation manager, Sgt. Jennifer Hutchins, will facilitate the entire process. For more information regarding the commission or for those who want to offer written comments about the Wildwood Police Department’s ability to meet the standards of accreditation, please write to: CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, FL 32302 or send an email to [email protected].

Upon the completion of the CFA assessors’ examination, all findings will be submitted to determine if the police department has satisfied all requirements to obtain accreditation status. Once obtained, that status is valid for three years.

Related Articles

News

El Santiago Recreation Center and pool to be closed Tuesday

The El Santiago Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Read more
News

Summerfield woman found love at first sight when she rescued dog

Edna deLeon of Summerfield rescued Pippa back in September 2016. “I had lost my previous little furbaby and missed not having a little 'bundle  of...
Read more
News

FHP searching for two vehicles involved in pedestrian fatality near The Villages

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for two vehicles involved in a pedestrian fatality late Friday night near The Villages.
Read more
Health

Massive spike in Villages COVID-19 cases as virus hits charter school again

The Villages reported a significant jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday as another student at The Villages Charter School tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Daughter living in parents’ rental home jailed after visit from deputies

A daughter living in her parents' rental home in The Villages was arrested after a visit from law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Resident of Historic Side of The Villages arrested on DUI charge at Circle K

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge at the Circle K at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man living near The Villages popped on 20 child pornography charges

A 40-year-old Summerfield man who lives just outside the confines of The Villages was jailed Thursday for possessing a large cache of child pornography.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,448FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
60.5 ° F
61 °
60 °
100 %
2.6mph
90 %
Sun
71 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment