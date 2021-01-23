Woman arrested in alleged theft from co-worker at Homewood at Freedom Pointe

A woman has been arrested in an alleged theft from a co-worker at Homewood at Freedom Pointe in The Villages.

Alyaa Nafisah Ola Franks, 23, of Ocala, is facing charges of burglary and larceny following her arrest Thursday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

A co-worker told deputies she loaned Franks $20 for lunch on Jan. 17 and then gave her $500 in cash. The co-worker later discovered that $1,430 in cash had been taken from her wallet which had been left in her car, parked at the assisted living center specializing in Alzheimer’s care.

Surveillance footage showed a woman, identified as Franks, approach the woman’s vehicle.

Franks was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $4,000 bond.