5 more local COVID-19 deaths as United States hits milestone in number of cases of deadly virus

Five more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the United States topped 25 million cases of the deadly virus and new tri-county cases continued to be identified at a rapid pace on Sunday.

All five of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 1,122 tri-county area deaths, the 25,693 in Florida and the 418,494 across the country.

The tri-county area is now reporting 50,804 cases – an increase of 419 in a 24-hour period. A total of 70,181 people have been hospitalized in the local area since the pandemic first hit the Sunshine State in March.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,649,449 cases – an increase of 9,535 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,619,288 are residents. A total of 73,896 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 28,658 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 25,693 deaths and 70,181 people have been hospitalized.

As of Sunday, 25,098,475 COVID-19 cases had been reported across the country, with 99,053,788 identified around the world. The U.S. now has more confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other country in the world, followed by India with about 10.7 million positive results, according to date released by Johns Hopkins University.

Locally, 77 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 23 for a total of 3,410;

Leesburg up 15 for a total of 3,281;

Summerfield up 12 for a total of 1,470;

Lady Lake up 9 for a total of 1,205;

Belleview up 8 for a total of 994;

Fruitland Park up 7 for a total of 556;

Wildwood up 2 for a total of 813; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 389.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 6,750 – increase of 44

Deaths: 169

Hospitalizations: 435

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,089), Wildwood (813), Coleman (812), Bushnell (741) and Oxford (389).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 20,664 – increase of 194

Deaths: 386

Hospitalizations: 1,111

Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,468), Leesburg (3,281), Eustis (1,850), Mount Dora (1,600) and Tavares (1,511). The Villages also is reporting 145 cases.

MARION COUNTY