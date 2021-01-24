Sunday, January 24, 2021
75 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Bad Parking in full swing in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

Staff Report

Bad Parking is in full swing in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. We’ve got the latest offenders thanks to the hard work of the Parking Patrol.

Feeling entitled at the square

Right down the line

Starbucks pickup

Over the line at Pinellas Plaza

Hallandale mailboxes

Double Bad Parking

Kentucky Cadillac Parking

Pulling in at Publix at La Plaza Grande

Prescription pickup for Bad Parking?

Home Depot parking

Lack of consideration at Lake Sumter Landing

Entitled motorcyclist

Wal-Mart Sarasota Plaza

Walgreens at Lake Deaton Plaza

Postal parking

Village of Duval pool

Running in for a quick touchup at Colony Plaza

Related Articles

Crime

Villager arrested barefoot and in pajamas wins permission to return to man friend’s home

A Villager who this past November fled an altercation while she was barefoot and wearing pajamas has won permission to return to the home of the man friend she allegedly threatened to kill.
Read more
News

Mangrove Executive Golf Course to close for $141,348 bridge replacement

The Mangrove Executive Golf Course will shut down Monday, Jan. 25 for a $141,348 bridge replacement.
Read more
Crime

Wife won’t be prosecuted after alleged meatball-throwing incident

A Village of Liberty Park woman will not be prosecuted in a New Year’s Day incident in which she had been accused of throwing a plate of meatballs at a dining companion.
Read more
Crime

PepperTree Apartments woman jailed after violating her probation

A PepperTree Apartments woman was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center this weekend following her arrest for violating her probation.
Read more
Crime

Bicyclist riding without headlight found to have meth tucked in pocket

A bicyclist riding without a headlight was arrested after he was found to have methamphetamine tucked in his pocket. Villages-News.com's David Towns has details.
Read more
News

Saddlebrook Recreation Center will be shut down for maintenance

The Saddlebrook Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and adult pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Read more
News

Chatham Recreation Center and pool to be closed Thursday

The Chatham Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,456FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
75 ° F
77 °
74 °
61 %
2.7mph
1 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
55 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment